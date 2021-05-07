DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 90,026 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $683,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5,016.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 366,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $50.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6852 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.