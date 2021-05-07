DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $95.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,753 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,909. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

