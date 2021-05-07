DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 951 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

