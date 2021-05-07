Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UniFirst by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $223.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.14. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $145.96 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.