CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CONMED by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,368,000.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,758 shares of company stock worth $6,287,585 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CNMD stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3,563.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

