Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

