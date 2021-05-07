Zacks Investment Research Lowers Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Hold

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 63,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $32,161,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 80,685 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

