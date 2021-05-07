Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 277 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,545 shares of company stock valued at $269,090,836. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.62.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $263.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $323.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

