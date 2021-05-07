Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

