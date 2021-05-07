Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. ADE LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $195.12 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $196.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average is $178.16.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

