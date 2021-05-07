AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

