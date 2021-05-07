Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

