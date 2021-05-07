Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DIN. Barclays boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.