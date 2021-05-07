Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Certara alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.