iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,481,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 338.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 59,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $57.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $57.51.

