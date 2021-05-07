Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Sell

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.36. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Calyxt by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

