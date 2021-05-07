Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $405.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.