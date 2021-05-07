Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,991,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $5,730,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after acquiring an additional 592,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Research analysts expect that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

