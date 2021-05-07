DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

