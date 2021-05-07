Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 230,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 47,635 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,844,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,812,000 after buying an additional 576,158 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $441.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

