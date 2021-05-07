WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 831 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CW stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $136,985.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

