WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $75,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,077,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,296,000 after acquiring an additional 146,295 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 472.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

