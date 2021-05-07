DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 10,990 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

