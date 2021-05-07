TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.09). TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $21,743,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 57.2% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

