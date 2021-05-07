Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOJCY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Commerzbank raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.