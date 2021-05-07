E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,789 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $336,977.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $291,150.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $327,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $214,568.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $52.70 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.