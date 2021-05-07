Martin Vazquez Sells 5,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,238,625.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Outset Medical by 29.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,999 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at $2,665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

