The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $130.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.