ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 6.3%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58. 45,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,646,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.72 million.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,747.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $116,272,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,658,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,642,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.