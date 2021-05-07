Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.86

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 178224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

