Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading Up 9.3%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s share price shot up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.12. 76,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,116,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Cerus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $237,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cerus by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.