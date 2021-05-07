John Dobak Sells 25,000 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, John Dobak sold 780 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20.

DMTK stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

