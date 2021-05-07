SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading 7.1% Higher

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.11 and last traded at $92.11. 3,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 225,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.98.

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.