Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.28

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.28 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 2129281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £92.25 million and a PE ratio of -15.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Safestyle UK news, insider Michael Gallacher acquired 120,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £49,298.40 ($64,408.68).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

