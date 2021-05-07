Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Erste Group Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $18.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. Analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

