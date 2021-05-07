Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.77.

Isoray stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Isoray during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Isoray by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53,205 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

