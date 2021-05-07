Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

