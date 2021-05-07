CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CSL from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSL from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL stock opened at $108.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CSL has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $117.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.