Cwm LLC Sells 478 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.78 and its 200 day moving average is $155.81. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

