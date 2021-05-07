Cwm LLC Sells 234 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.