Cwm LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $228.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.