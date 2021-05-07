Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $156.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bank7 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank7 by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

