Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLDP. CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,006,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $7,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 582,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

