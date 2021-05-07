JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target to $64.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Get BioAtla alerts:

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.72). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,715,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $2,381,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,058,000.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.