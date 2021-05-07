Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Frontline posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 141.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.