Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Up 7.2%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61. Approximately 36,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,868,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Insiders sold 135,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.