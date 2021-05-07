Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 640,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,168,312 shares.The stock last traded at $88.56 and had previously closed at $96.70.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,196.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,390.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

