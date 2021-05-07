East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,916 shares of company stock worth $287,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

EWBC stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

