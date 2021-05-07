Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.79, but opened at $47.51. Veritiv shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 6,543 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 54.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $767.07 million, a P/E ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

