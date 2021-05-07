KBC Group NV Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in News were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

